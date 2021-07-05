Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance
Barclays has suspended debit and credit card payments from UK customers to Binance, citing recent Financial Conduct Authority action against the crypto exchange.Full Article
Customers immediately took to Twitter to express frustration over the sudden ban, with some threatening to close their accounts.