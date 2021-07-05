OPEC oil alliance at impasse between Saudi Arabia and UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off Monday in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.



No new date was set for resuming talks, leaving oil markets in a state of at least temporary uncertainty about future supply as demand for fuel continues to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.



In an unusual public confrontation with leading cartel member Saudi Arabia, the UAE on Sunday pushed back against the OPEC Plus group, which includes non-OPEC producers like Russia. The UAE said it supported a proposed gradual increase in production favored by Saudi Arabia, the group's largest producer, and by non-member Russia. But the UAE said it also wanted an increase in its own permitted level of production.



Despite the public clash, oil markets traded only modestly higher Monday. Crude oil rose 1.5% to $76.32 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while international Brent crude rose 1.3% to $77.20 per barrel.



There are concerns that if an agreement cannot be reached, the alliance could break apart, potentially triggering a price war and swings in global oil prices at a time of uncertainty over future demand for oil due to continued lockdowns in parts of the world and the uneven distribution of vaccines worldwide.



Last year’s abrupt halt to travel and widespread lockdowns reduced global demand for oil, driving down energy prices as unused barrels of oil quickly filled up storage sites. The OPEC Plus group agreed to a steep cut of some 9 million barrels per day to keep prices from collapsing further. Saudi Arabia went even further, voluntarily cutting even more of its own production to keep prices from falling. In June, the kingdom produced just under 9 million barrels per day, compared to more...