U.S. mortgage rates seesaw back below 3%

U.S. mortgage rates reversed course this week falling below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.98% for the week ending July 1 — a decline from 3.02% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.07%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Economic growth remains steady and is bolstering more segments of the economy,”…