Millennial Money: What will you teach your kids about money?

Hey, internet: Remember millennials? Many of us have graduated from our lattes and leisurely brunches to become parents with jobs, car loans and perhaps even a mortgage.



On our road to adulthood, we’ve experienced two global crises — a recession and a pandemic. Many of us are also still carrying mountains of student debt. These years have shaped our outlook on money, and now we’re teaching our kids what we know.



Here are the money lessons five millennial parents around the country want their children to learn (answers have been edited for length and clarity):



‘DON’T EVER THINK YOUR CHILD IS TOO YOUNG TO LEARN’



LAURYNN VAUGHN, 37, OF KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA , IS A SINGLE PARENT TO TWO DAUGHTERS, AGES 5 AND 4. SHE RUNS A DAY CARE THAT CLOSED DURING THE PANDEMIC BUT HAS SINCE REOPENED. SHE IS ALSO AN ACTIVE VOLUNTEER.



“I don’t want to pass on the fact that I was not taught about money. I think the earlier you teach your children, the better. I already teach them that there’s pretty much three principles with money. The No. 1 thing is giving. The second thing is saving. And the third thing is, what you have left is what you can enjoy. My principles are a little different, there’s really four: I pay bills, then I give, I save and have money left over to enjoy. Teaching them at their level is better than not teaching them because you’re waiting for them to get to a level.”



‘IT’S BETTER TO BE A WORKING STUDENT AND LEAVE COLLEGE WITH MUCH LESS DEBT’



MAE WAUGH BARRIOS, 34, OF HOLLISTON, MASSACHUSETTS , IS A PARENT TO THREE CHILDREN, AGES 10, 4 AND 2. SHE IS AN INSTRUCTIONAL COACH FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL AND IS ON AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE TO LOOK AFTER HER CHILDREN DURING THE PANDEMIC. HER HUSBAND, FRANCISCO, RUNS A LANDSCAPING BUSINESS. SHE HAS $20,000 IN STUDENT LOANS LEFT TO PAY...