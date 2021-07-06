Nextech lands multi-year contract with one of Fortune’s 2021 World's Most Admired Companies

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) announced that it has won a multi-year agreement with a European-based, multinational company working in the energy and automation space with over 100,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It noted that the new customer has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies over consecutive years. WATCH: Nextech AR Solutions sign definitive deal to acquire artificial intelligence company Threedy.ai Nextech, which provides strategic solutions designed to help organizations with digital acceleration, said the agreement allows for multiple, defined scopes of work over an initial two-year period utilizing its solutions for large enterprise clients. “The onboarding of another Tier 1 customer is a true testament to our sales team and the solutions we offer global enterprises,” founder and CEO Evan Gappelberg commented. “For us, partnerships like this are just the tip of the iceberg. Our menu of offerings allows us to land and then expand into these large organizations, who recognize the value of partnering with a seasoned and trusted provider focused on customer success. "Furthermore, these new partnerships provide us with a form of recurring revenue as new scopes of work are collaboratively identified, defined and delivered in the future," Gappelberg added. Nextech said it recently received an order worth around $340,000 to design and deliver a live broadcast, global summit across several countries, concurrently, for the purposes of client engagement, education and training. The summit will utilize Nextech’s proprietary LiveX platform and includes technical, multiple-language support, broadcast services, on-demand access, analytics and software licensing. Project planning is underway with the global summit to be conducted in the 4th quarter of 2021. Contact the author at stephen.gunnion@proactiveinvestors.com