Megyn Kelly to launch weekday talk show on SiriusXM

Megyn Kelly is launching a weekday talk show on satellite radio service SiriusXM. Starting Sept. 7, "The Megyn Kelly Show" will air on the service's Triumph channel, which also hosts Nancy Grace and Dr. Laura Schlessinger and other conservative voices, Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a prepared statement, per Variety. She added that she believed support for her podcast indicated…