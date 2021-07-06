Nextdoor plans to go public in a $4.3B merger with one of Vinod Khosla's SPACs

Nextdoor Inc. said Tuesday it plans to go public in a merger with a blank check company sponsored by Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla. The San Francisco company expects to get about $686 million from combining with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II. About $270 million of that amount will come from a private placement investment from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer and others. The partners expect their combination will be valued at about $4.3 billion after their…