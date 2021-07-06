How The Players Trunk is helping current college athletes cash in on their fame

Founded last year by two basketball managers at the University of Michigan, The Players Trunk has emerged as a go-to platform to help ex-college athletes sell their game-used gear. The startup opened a new revenue stream for former college stars and quickly gained traction as it sold thousands of items on its platform. The Players Trunk's profile rose further last March as its #NotNCAAProperty t-shirts were worn by several basketball players during the NCAA tournament, sparking conversations about…