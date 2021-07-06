OliveX signs global gym technology deal with Gold’s Gym network

OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has signed a deal to join Gold’s Gym Global Vendor Program, making its Volution integrated enterprise technology platform available to the global health and fitness club’s gyms and franchise network. The OliveX Volution technology business offers gym owners and personal fitness trainers an easy-to-use, end-to-end suite of services that run both in-club and virtually to take advantage of the new ‘hybrid gym’ model. These tools attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, combining high-quality content with real-time data analytics and reporting. Gold’s Gym is one of the world’s leading gym and health club chains having a network of 700 studios across six continents with three million members. “Keeping gym members motivated” OliveX chief executive offer Keith Rumjahn said: “Gold’s Gym is one of the world’s most iconic names in gyms and health clubs, and we are thrilled it has chosen to offer our Volution technology to its 700 gyms worldwide. “Gym owners want access to the best technology and data around to help engage their members and keep them motivated on their health and fitness journey. “OliveX and Volution will continue to innovate and invest in the platform and we are really looking forward to working closely with Gold’s Gyms around the world.” Gold’s Gym is part of the wider RSG Group, a powerhouse in the fitness and lifestyle industry that boasts over six million customers and 17 high-profile brands including McFit, John Reed and High5. “Opportunity to integrate Volution’s technology” Volution is a UK-based technology platform for the fitness sector, which offers gym owners and personal fitness trainers an easy-to-use, end-to-end suite of services Volution director and chief operations officer Andy Hall: “We’re excited to give Gold’s Gym’s owners and franchisors the opportunity to integrate Volution’s technology to help them build more profitable, robust businesses after the challenges many of them have faced over the past eighteen months. “Gold’s Gym members will also get to benefit from high-quality content, seamless communications and real-time analytics on their performance and progress.” Gold's Gym GVP manager Alice Holden said: “We’ve been very impressed with Volution and its complete member engagement platform and highly innovative web-player platform, and we are very pleased to welcome them to our network."