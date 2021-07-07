Polarean Imaging says its technology has been installed at the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) said the world-renowned University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has now installed one of the company’s 9820 Xenon Polariser systems. The drug-device combination allows medics and researchers to use magnetic resonance imaging to assess lung function by deploying xenon gas. At MD Anderson, the technology will be used to assess the impact of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, antibiotics, radiation therapy, “and their various combinations”, Polarean said. Chief executive Richard Hullihen, added: "We are excited to partner with MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers who have been instrumental in developing multiple medical imaging applications for patients with cancer. “We welcome them to the group of our researchers pioneering the use of hyperpolarised 129 Xe in the assessment of pulmonary function across multiple patient populations. “This latest completion of installation expands the clinical and public health frontiers of hyperpolarised xenon imaging and will help continue the vital work in combatting lung disease."