Lin-Manuel Miranda sees art and philanthropy with same lens

NEW YORK (AP) — For “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the inspirations for art and philanthropy are inextricably linked.



On Wednesday, Miranda is announcing a series of donations to organizations that serve immigrants, whose experiences are central to the new film version of his hit Broadway musical “In the Heights.”



“For me," Miranda told The Associated Press, "philanthropy and artistic inspiration kind of come from the same place."



He is forever drawn to what he calls “the things that don’t leave you alone.” Immigration, he said, is both a passion and a foundational element of his work.



“In the Heights," he noted, centers on immigrants from the Caribbean and Latin America living in New York City. And “Hamilton,” he said, “is sort of the proto-immigrant story.”



“I think I am in awe of people who can make an impossible leap to leave everything they know behind and start a new life here,” he said. "And I think it’s one of the great things about our country.”



In honor of the Fourth of July, the Miranda Family Fund awarded a total of $225,000 in grants to immigrant rights groups and policy reform advocates throughout the country. The recipients are Arizona’s Pima County Justice for All, California’s Coalition for Human Rights Los Angeles, Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, Michigan’s Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, Texas’ Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Utah Refugee Connection, Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Washington, and both Alianza for Progress and Orlando Center for Justice in Florida.



Luis Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel’s father and co-founder of the MirRam Group, a political consulting firm that has worked on campaigns for Democratic Sens. Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and...