American Healthcare Systems closes on acquisition of Randolph Health

After nearly a year in the making, American Healthcare Systems, LLC (AHS) purchase of Randolph Health for $10.2 million has been finalized. The deal closed on July 1, allowing AHS to acquire “substantially all of Randolph Health’s operating assets except for the Accounts Receivable,” a spokesperson for Randolph Health said. In early June, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein gave verbal approval of the deal. In March 2020, Randolph Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in accordance…