Are state interest-rate caps an automatic win for borrowers?

Small-dollar, short-term lenders, unburdened by a federal maximum interest rate, can charge borrowers rates of 400% or more for their loans.



But more states are bringing that number down by setting rate caps to curb high-interest lending. Currently, 18 states and Washington, D.C. , have laws that limit short-term loan rates to 36% or lower, according to the Center for Responsible Lending. Other states are weighing similar legislation.



“This legislative session we’ve seen an increased and renewed interest in limiting interest rates and limiting the harms of payday loans,” says Lisa Stifler, director of state policy for the CRL.



Rate-cap opponents say that when a state caps interest, lenders can no longer operate profitably, and consumers with already limited options lose their last resort. Consumer advocates say that caps free borrowers from predatory lending models.



Here’s what happens when a state caps interest rates and what alternatives consumers have for small-dollar loans.



LEGISLATION TARGETS APR



To deter high-interest lenders and protect consumers against predatory loans, legislation targets the somewhat complex and decidedly unsexy annual percentage rate.



APR is an interest rate plus any fees a lender charges. A $300 loan repaid in two weeks with a $45 fee would have a 391% APR. The same loan with an APR reduced to 36% would have a roughly $4.25 fee — and much less revenue for the lender.



APR isn’t an appropriate way to view the cost of a small loan, says Andrew Duke, executive director of the Online Lenders Alliance, which represents short-term online lenders.



“The number ends up looking a lot higher and more dramatic than what the consumer perceives to be the cost of the loan,” he says.



Duke says consumers should instead use the actual fee to assess a loan’s...