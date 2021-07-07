US agency offers $307 million for rural water projects

OHKAY OWINGEH PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue up to $307 million in grants and low-interest loans in an effort to modernize rural water infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.



“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement ahead of a tour at a small wastewater treatment plant run by an Indigenous tribe in New Mexico.



The grants are aimed at towns with less than 10,000 people in 34 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.



In New Mexico, the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo north of Santa Fe will receive a $610,000 loan and a $1.6 million grant to improve its wastewater treatment plant. Federal officials say it will allow the tribe to extend service to over 1,000 residents who are disconnected by treating 33% more water each day.



Vilsack was scheduled to tour the treatment plant with Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who serves a majority Hispanic and Native American district.



“The consequences of decades of disinvestment in physical infrastructure have fallen most heavily on communities of color. This is why USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and Tribal communities that need it most to help them build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” Vilsack said.



The announcement is part of a multi-state push by President Joe Biden and his administration to gain more support for a $973 billion infrastructure package that includes more than a half-trillion dollars in new spending.



Among some minority communities, Vilsack has been the target of criticism for how he handled discrimination complaints during his tenure as agriculture secretary in the Obama administration.



African American farmers were angered by his...