Raleigh's Alfred Williams bets on return to office, grabs Texas firm
A Raleigh-based office furniture company has expanded even as the work-from-home trend continues to be a main topic of conversation across different industries. Alfred Williams & Company has finalized its acquisition of Workplace Resource, headquartered in Austin, Texas, the companies announced. The deal comes as employers around the country consider bringing workers back to the office amid the pandemic. The combined companies will have top line revenue of over $200 million, Alfred Williams President…Full Article