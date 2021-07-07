Open Broadband expands high-speed internet services into upstate South Carolina

Charlotte startup Open Broadband's partial acquisition of a South Carolina internet company is paving the way for its expansion into the Upstate. Open Broadband was founded in 2016 by Alan Fitzpatrick and Kent Winrich. The startup provides high-speed internet service to people in counties and communities that have been "left behind" by larger providers. The majority of Open Broadband's business is fixed wireless technology, Fitzpatrick said. Late last week, the startup announced it had acquired…