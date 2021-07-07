Welcome back to in-person events

Who’s ready for in-person networking opportunities to start again? We here at L.A. Biz certainly are — and we hope you’ll join us. After more than a year of online-only interactions, we’re looking forward to bringing together leaders and decision-makers from across the Los Angeles business community for face-to-face conversations. The excitement of a live audience and the engagement that comes from a room full of business owners and executives: Those dynamics can’t be matched in a virtual…