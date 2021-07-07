Melinda French Gates could step down from foundation in 2 years

Melinda French Gates will step down from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation if after two years she or her former partner decide they can no longer work together. News of the agreement came as part of a Wednesday announcement from foundation CEO Mark Suzman that also revealed a $15 billion donation to the foundation’s endowment and plans to expand the board of trustees. Last month, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Warren Buffett announced he would step down as a trustee, leaving Gates and French…