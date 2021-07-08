Five things you need to know today, and some sad personal news

Good morning, Boston. Here are the five most important things you need to know to start your day, and some sad news on the home front. Haitian leaders respond Local business owners of Haitian descent reacted with shock and sadness upon receiving the news of President Jovenel Moise's assassination, saying they are worried about friends and businesses and the immediate future in Haiti. Editorial: Fare discounts is a win-win The latest BBJ editorial calls for the MBTA to institute a low-income fare…