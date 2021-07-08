Five Things for Thursday, including some hot takes on Portland's pizza crown

Good morning. Here are Five Things for Thursday, with some takes on pizzas and high temps. A downtown breakfast and brunch spot for over 40 years has closed its doors. Bijou Cafe tried to make a go of business during shutdowns and a dismal downtown, but its owners said they were not able to make it through. Willamette Valley Vineyards looked in an unexpected place for a model for its expansion plans: Illinois. While the Midwest is not considered a wine mecca, Willamette Valley founder Jim Bernau…