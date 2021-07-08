Why now is the time to refinance your mortgage
Published
This is a perfect time for people to refinance their home mortgage and for homebuyers to lock in historically low mortgage rates to make new home purchases.Full Article
Published
This is a perfect time for people to refinance their home mortgage and for homebuyers to lock in historically low mortgage rates to make new home purchases.Full Article
While residential real estate lending has made good use of new technologies over the past several years, commercial lending is..