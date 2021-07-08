Newsom calls on businesses, industry, agriculture to cut water use as drought is declared in more counties
Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday urging California residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use as drought conditions worsen throughout the state. The executive order calls for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural water users to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%. During the last drought, in 2015, the state imposed mandatory water conservation efforts. Newsom said many of those efforts continued after the drought declaration ended,…Full Article