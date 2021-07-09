S&P/ASX 200 slumps 1.40% amid global concerns about new COVID-19 variant

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) fell 1.40% to 7,238 points by about 12.55 pm after a rise in COVID-19 cases overnight forced Premier Gladys Berejiklian to tighten restrictions in greater Sydney. NSW recorded another 44 cases on Friday, the highest daily increase since the latest outbreak began after yesterday’s record of 38. Berejiklian announced tougher restrictions including further limits on outdoor exercise, shopping and funerals, as she warned the lockdown may be extended. Panoramic teams with Perenti Mining services firm Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) has finalised a $280 million contract with Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) for the Savannah Nickel Project in Western Australia. Perenti has secured a four-year term for Savannah, with production works to ramp-up over the coming six months to achieve full run rate of revenue early in the third quarter of FY22. Asian markets slip Shares in Asia-Pacific slumped in Friday’s trade as COVID-19 worries resurfaced in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses among the region’s major markets as it fell 2.30% while the South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.80%. Olympics organisers will ban spectators from the summer games in Tokyo, after a state of emergency for the city was declared by Japan on Thursday as the country sees rising COVID-19 cases. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include OAR Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) (+7.14%), Rimfire Pacific Mining N L (ASX:RIM) (+11.11%), Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) (+11.11%), Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) (+13.21%) and TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) (+6.45%). Proactive news headlines: High Peak Royalties acquires green hydrogen project royalty High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) has expanded its diverse royalty portfolio by entering a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for investment and royalty rights with ScimTek Hydrogen Ltd. Vango Mining embarks on next drilling chapter at 1.02-million-ounce Marymia Gold Project Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has kicked off the 2021 resource expansion drilling campaign at its flagship Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia. AuKing Mining readies for first drilling at Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) plans to start its first drilling program later this month at Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in the highly mineralised Halls Creek region of northeast Western Australia. Fe Limited secures key Geraldton Port contracts, decisions to mine at JWD Iron Ore Project finalised Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has executed a suite of key Geraldton Port contracts as it continues to drive its JWD Iron Ore Project towards near-term production. Tesserent invests in ground-breaking biometric security firm Daltrey Tesserent Ltd’s (ASX:TNT) Tesserent Innovation has signed a share subscription agreement to acquire an initial 7% stake in Daltrey Pty Ltd, a sovereign biometric company, and has an option to increase this based on certain conditions. Tesla delivers 224% return for investors despite 2021 stock price slump Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has delivered a return on investment of 224% for its shareholders in the past 12 months, outperforming all of its rivals bar NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), another electric car manufacturer. Rimfire Pacific hits 86 metres of gold in diamond hole at Transit within Fifield earn-in project Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has returned an 86-metre gold hit grading 0.63 g/t in diamond drilling at Transit prospect within the Golden Plains Resources (GPR) earn-in area of the Fifield Project in central NSW.