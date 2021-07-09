Payday lender is a no-show for sentencing

A federal judge issued a warrant for a man convicted of swindling people out of millions of dollars after he skipped his sentencing hearing Thursday morning. Joel Tucker of Prairie Village was scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty last summer for his role in two fraud schemes involving false payday loan debt and tax evasion totaling more than $8 million, federal prosecutors said. Under his plea agreement, Tucker faces as much as 20 years in federal prison.…