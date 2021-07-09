Woman-owned sustainable water startup launches crowdfunding campaign

Founded with the mission to provide clean water internationally to disenfranchised countries and produce local sustainability efforts, this five-year-old water company is working to prioritize social impact. Everybody Water offers unflavored water in fully recyclable cartons, available online and at local retail locations. The Cohasset-based company then donates 3% of its gross annual revenue to help fund global clean-water projects through Water1st International. “We've traveled around the…