Watch the rocket launch in the livestream below: Bilionnaire Sir Richard Branson's Unity 22 mission is preparing to launch into space, with the Virgin Galactic boss on board.Originally scheduled for 1am NZT, the launch...Full Article
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Unity 22 space mission - billionaire about to blast off
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What’s a suborbital flight? An aerospace engineer explains
The Next Web
“Suborbital” is a term you’ll be hearing a lot as Sir Richard Branson flies aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity winged..
More coverage
Billionaire Richard Branson Preparing For Ride To Space
CBS 2 New York
Billionaire Richard Branson's company, Virgin Galactic, will send him and three other employees to the edge of space Sunday; Mark..
-
Bezos Vs. Branson: The Billionaire Space Race Lifts Off
NPR
-
The Scottish spaceman piloting Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight
BBC Local News
-
Virgin Galactic' s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane
MENAFN.com
-
Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Plane Flight: How to Watch
NYTimes.com