Richard Branson scheduled to launch into space as Virgin Galactic takes flight in New Mexico

Virgin Galactic founder and British billionaire Richard Branson is scheduled to fly into space Sunday as part of the company's latest flight from New Mexico. If successful, Virgin Galactic will have completed what it describes as its first fully-crewed spaceflight with four pilots and four "mission specialists." Branson previously planned to go on a commercial flight, but announced earlier this month that he would be joining today's test flight — nine days before Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is set…