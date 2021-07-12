GlobeX Data sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times under US mass marketing strategy for its Sekur platform

GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) has announced that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to its Sekur solution, it is sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times, with hosts Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp. The sponsorship is part of a blended marketing budget of US$700,000 announced by the company in May. GlobeX said the sponsored ads will describe Sekur's attributes as the leading Swiss-hosted privacy and security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, without any data mining. The ads also will cite Sekur's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur. READ: GlobeX Data to raise up to C$2.2M to fund Sekur expansion in the US GlobeX said it and The Epoch Times plan to start the first sponsored episode on July 12, 2021, continuing until December 22, 2021. The company added that the sponsored programs will be Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder with Epoch Times and Crossroads with Joshua Philipp. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount promo code for the first five years of subscription to Sekur at the time of sign-up. 'We are excited to start the sponsored YouTube episodes on The Epoch Times as we start our marketing awareness program in the United States through several media launches starting this summer,” said GlobeX CEO Alain Ghiai in a statement. “The Epoch Times' target audience is a perfect match for Sekur and we look forward to gaining traction in subscribers from this media push. Should the results be satisfactory, we will continue with the sponsorship into 2022. The Epoch Times' audience will come to know the many unique and critical features provided by Sekur, such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third-party service providers or Big Tech companies.” Ghiai added: “As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as 'Big Tech,' we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications such as secure and private emails and instant messaging. We are looking forward to offering true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and we look forward to tell our story on The Epoch Times network." GlobeX noted that The Epoch Times’ national print readership is over 1 million, and its theepochtimes.com website has 110 million monthly page views. Its network currently covers 21 languages and 33 countries. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham