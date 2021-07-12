IPOs planned by San Jose's Rani Therapeutics, South San Francisco's Tenaya Therapeutics
Two Bay Area life sciences companies backed by industry legends filed for initial public offerings Friday, adding to the Bay Area biotech IPO queue. Heart-focused Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., a South San Francisco-based company launched from the Gladstone Institutes with the support of Genentech Inc.'s first scientist, Dave Goeddel, bookmarked its IPO at $100 million. Meanwhile, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a San Jose company whose founder, Mir Imran, invented an early defibrillator, is lining…Full Article