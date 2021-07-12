South Texas rancher profile: Coleman’s chapel on the prairie

Just a few miles and a bumpy ride south of Ranch Road 187 outside of Uvalde, Texas, you’ll find Loma Vista Ranch owned by Jim and Lorraine Coleman. Jim had three goals in mind when looking for a property. “Our interest in buying the ranch was thinking about retirement and I’ve been a deer hunter all my life and wanted a property that reflected both.” They spent every weekend for over a year in search for the right ranch, making the drive from Houston to South Texas. In 1987 they purchased…