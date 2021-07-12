South Texas rancher profile: Female leadership in a male-dominated industry

Chloe Nunley Wilson is seeing that in modern agriculture, women are gaining their voices and earning seats at the table when it comes to the future of raising cattle. The fourth-generation cattlewoman learned the business by following her father through cattle pens, navigating cattle guards, and avoiding mesquite and prickly pear thorns. Brothers Bob and Richard Nunley own Nunley Brothers Ranches. Being the firstborn of her generation, Chloe began working cattle with her dad and uncle from the time…