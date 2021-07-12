Virginia’s first 3D printed house opens door to more affordable, sustainable living space

Lesterine Lee has lived in her home for 16 years, and she’s never seen anything quite like what’s happening next door. For the first time ever in Virginia, builders are using 3D printing technology to assist in the construction of a house on Carnation Street in south Richmond, said Dr. Andrew McCoy, director of the Virginia Center of Housing Research at Virginia Tech. “Exciting,” Lee told Inno from her front porch. “It’s interesting to watch.” A 3D construction printer, developed…