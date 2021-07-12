Hawaii expands pre-travel partnership with CLEAR Health Pass

All domestic travelers to Hawaii can now use the Health Pass app by CLEAR to verify their Covid-19 vaccination status or pre-travel testing results. The state has expanded its partnership with CLEAR to allow all Hawaii-bound travelers from every U.S. airport on any airline to utilize the Health Pass app as part of the Safe Travels program. The partnership began earlier this year as a pilot program for flights only between Los Angeles and Honolulu on United and Delta airlines. Passengers can upload…