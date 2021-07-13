Orthocell appoints exclusive distributor in Australia for dental technology

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has appointed Samson Medical Technologies (SMT) as its exclusive distributor of Striate+TM (CelGro® Dental) for bone and soft tissue repair in Australia. The distributor agreement follows the inclusion of Striate+TM on the Australian Prostheses List, which enables dental practitioners to receive reimbursement from private insurers for use of Striate+ in approved dental bone and soft tissue repair procedures, reducing costs to the patient. SMT has established relationships with leading dental surgeons and also has an experienced sales team throughout Australia. The exclusive distributor agreement with Orthocell is focused on the growing network of product users through targeted promotion and education activities. “Ideal partner in our local market” Orthocell managing director Paul Anderson said: “SMT is a leading distributor of innovative medical devices with an experienced team to assist in managing the market entry, promotion and distribution of Striate+TM. “SMT is the ideal partner in our local market with established relationships with oral surgeons and a successful track record driving market entry of high-quality products.” Targeted promotion activities The five-year exclusive distribution agreement will grant the company access to the strategic market with a growing uptake of Australian-made high-quality products. As per the agreement, SMT will undertake targeted promotion activities, initiating sales, as well as expanding the network of referring periodontists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons for promoting the sale of Striate+TM across Australia. “Excited to be working with Orthocell” SMT founder and CEO Andrew Nutman said: “I am extremely excited to be working with Orthocell to distribute their Australian-made range of dental and maxillofacial collagen membranes in Australia. “At Samson Medical Technologies, we believe in investing in technologies that will not only grow our business but will also add value to our customers and benefit the patients they treat on a daily basis. “We look forward to working with the team at Orthocell to make Striate+TM (CelGro® Dental) the product of choice amongst the oral surgical and dental implant industry.” The US expansion The company believes it is in a very good position to gain market traction in Australia following the appointment of a distributor and a panel of experts in place. The company is now working on expanding its operation in the US, the world’s largest healthcare market, and establish Striate+TM as the highest quality collagen membrane for oral bone and soft tissue regeneration procedures.