QMines’ Mt Chalmers delivers high-grade copper, gold and silver with bonanza-grade zinc and lead to boot

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) (FRA:81V) has delivered high-grade copper, gold and silver, with bonanza-grade zinc and lead from its recent diamond drilling program at the company’s flagship Mt Chalmers Copper Project, 17 kilometres north-east of Rockhampton in Queensland. The final four diamond holes from Mt Chalmers have returned numerous high-grade precious and base metal intersections with outstanding polymetallic grades including 2.2 metres at 0.85 g/t gold, 41 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 8.3% lead and 16.8% zinc from drillhole MCDD001. QMines has completed its first six reverse circulation (RC) holes from the planned 30-hole drilling program at Mt Chalmers. “Updating the resource model” QMines chairman Andrew Sparke said: “Final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program have returned some outstanding copper, gold and polymetallic results. “The current resource model has not factored in zinc and lead, so we will now work towards updating the resource model to factor in these results. “The company’s RC drilling program is progressing well with six holes drilled to date. We expect to deliver more results that will lead to a resource update in the near future.” Significant intersections QMines has completed an 11-hole diamond drilling program for 1,587 metres, which commenced in the first quarter of 2021 at the Mt Chalmers, significant intersections from the final four holes include: 7.5 metres at 0.75 g/t gold, 23 g/t silver, 0.24% copper, 3.5% lead and 7.4% zinc from 70.5 metres, including 2.2 metres at 0.85 g/t gold, 41 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 8.3% lead and 16.8% zinc from 72.5 metres; 8.7 metres at 0.73 g/t gold, 26 g/t silver, 0.34% copper, 1.7% lead and 4.4% zinc from 21.2 metres; 0.6 metres at 3.31 g/t gold, 87 g/t silver, 5.21% copper and 1% zinc from 115 metres; 15.2 metres at 2.36 g/t gold, 0.67% copper from 139 metres including 2 metres at 9.31 g/t gold and 1.34% copper from 154 metres; and 14.6 metres at 1.01% copper from 185 metres. Kuroko style of mineralisation The mineralisation system at Mt Chalmers exhibits volcanic-hosted massive sulfide (VHMS) Kuroko style of mineralisation usually occurs as clusters of mineralised zones. In addition, the interpreted structural dislocation for the mine area may have caused the break-up of larger mineral bodies structurally dispersing lenses within the general Mt Chalmers area such as the Woods Shaft and Botos exploration targets, which at this early stage display geochemical and lithological similarities to Mt Chalmer. QMines plans to expand exploration activity within the tenement package at Mt Chalmers applying systematic exploration methods designed to locate further undiscovered VHMS mineralisation. Upgrade current resource QMines has started a 30-hole, 3,000-metre exploration drilling, which is designed to further validate historical drill hole data and as infill drilling to be used to expand and upgrade the current resource. The company has engaged Planetary Geophysics to manage and deliver an extensive 1,800- line kilometre REP-TEM airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey in conjunction with all current data sets to define future potential VHMS drill targets. In addition, soil testing will continue and be expanded over much larger areas with extensive soil grids utilising Niton portable handheld which delivers real-time base metal suite analysis. QMines has also applied for exploration permits around Mt Chalmers, extending the ground position to cover the Berserker Beds. - Ephrems Joseph