American Manganese says proud its battery recycling technology recognized by peer-reviewed journal

American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) has welcomed the fact that its ground-breaking 'closed loop' battery recycled process has been featured in the International Journal of Green Energy - a highly respected peer-reviewed journal. Larry Reaugh, the CEO of AMY, said the company was "extremely proud that our research in lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling is recognized and validated by people with expertise in this field". "As a pioneer in novel and advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling technology, all of us at AMY pride ourselves on our transparency and structured development plans using real science," he added. READ: American Manganese says Rocher Deboule IP geophysical crew will test 'Vent Zone' iron oxide-copper-gold targets The company's RecycLiCo process, developed with partner Kemetco, was designed to produce recycled battery products (from old batteries) that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps. The report in the journal concludes that this "novel process can extract lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese while regenerating key process reagents for re-use, therefore creating a closed-loop process". "The regeneration of key process reagents for re-use in processing steps such as leaching, precipitation, and impurity removal, can reduce operational costs and eliminate the environmental impacts of contaminated solutions," it added. "This process has been successfully demonstrated and validated through recycling experiments at three different scales using practical operating conditions." In contrast, the common hydrometallurgical processes were recognized to experience "significant obstacles" during their impurity removal and metal extraction stages due to the chemical reagents used. The detailed technical paper is entitled: "A Novel Closed Loop Process for Recycling Spent Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials" and an abstract can be viewed HERE. Contact the writer at giles@proactiveinvestors.com