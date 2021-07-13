Train and bus operators will not require passengers to wear face masks on services in England from 19 July, industry bodies have confirmed.Full Article
Train and bus operators will no longer enforce mask wearing in England from 19 July
Shapps ‘very relaxed’ if transport operators continue mask rule
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he would be “very relaxed” if any bus and train operators in England continue to..
Belfast Telegraph
Trains, planes and buses can have their own face mask rules after 19 July, transport secretary says
The transport secretary has told MPs he is "very relaxed" about airlines, train firms and bus operators imposing their own..
Sky News