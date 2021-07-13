Alloya Corporate Federal CU taps Aptys for faster payments

Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and inclearing, announced today that Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union, one of the nation's largest corporate credit unions serving over 1,400 credit unions, successfully converted to its unified payments platform, PayLOGICS, and is now live for Automated Clearing House (ACH) origination and processing services for its member credit unions as the kickstart of a multiphase faster and digital payments enhancement project.