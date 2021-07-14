Arizona’s economic future depends on water security
Water is central to the natural health and beauty of our state. Flowing rivers provide habitat for fish and wildlife, support lush streamside forests and give us some of our most beloved recreation sites in Arizona, like Fossil Creek, Oak Creek and the Salt River. Water is also essential to our communities and our economies, and every single business in Arizona depends in some way on a safe and secure supply of water — from farming to manufacturing, construction, tourism and more. Yet we live…Full Article