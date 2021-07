The Centre on Wednesday approved an increase in dearness allowance (DA) given to central government employees from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. The hike will be applicable from July 1, 2021, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. This was to be effective from January 1, 2020. However, in wake of the pandemic the disbursement of DA at increased rates was suspended along with DR for the pensioners.