Norwegian Cruise Line sues Florida surgeon general over 'vaccine passport' ban

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is seeking a preliminary injunction over Florida's ban on so-called vaccine passports. The Miami-based cruise company – which owns and operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises – filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Scott Rivkees, Florida's surgeon general and head of the Florida Department of Health. Norwegian (NYSE: NCLH) states that it aims to sail from Florida ports with the requirement that 100% of its passengers and crew are…