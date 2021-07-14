PyroGenesis Canada to launch e-commerce website offering charitable swag and accessories

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) has announced the launch of its e-commerce website, offering a selection of high-quality charitable swag and accessories. The company said the profits will be donated to charities for children in need. PyroGenesis’ online store will be unveiled today (July 14) at about 10:30 am ET and all products will be available at shop.pyrogenesis.com. READ: PyroGenesis Canada signs $4M contract with HPQ Polvere as part of project to transform quartz into fumed silica The e-commerce website can also be accessed from the company’s home page pyrogenesis.com and will feature exclusive and limited editions of clothing and lifestyle products. The company said the initial offering includes a variety of hoodies, caps, sweatpants, graphic tees, barbecue sets, and various accessories, all of which, will be added to over time. Most of the themes were inspired by requests from the investment community. “We are very proud to be announcing this launch, which is as a result of a combination of time and effort volunteered by many of PyroGenesis’ employees,” said CEO P Peter Pascali, in a statement. “This has fostered a feeling of pride amongst the PyroGenesis team and underscores a basic philosophy at PyroGenesis that ‘no matter how good the situation is, nor how successful one becomes, we must never forget those less fortunate'.” Montreal-based PyroGenesis is a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally-friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems, and clean plasma torch products. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham