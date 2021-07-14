Snowline Gold posts encouraging drill finds at Einarson gold project in Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF), the Yukon-focused gold explorer, reported encouraging drill findings from the first phase drilling at the Jupiter zone of its Einarson project, which indicates an extensive epizonal orogenic gold system. The drill program is nearly complete with around 1,560 metres (m) of core recovered from the Callisto target at Jupiter, with all nine holes hitting a structure down to depths of 100m and along a 230m-long trend. READ: Snowline Gold mobilizes drill rig to Einarson and Rogue projects in preparation for a 3,000-metre program This structure is believed to be partially responsible for gold-bearing quartz float boulders that grade up to 25.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold previously found at surface at the property. "The preliminary drilling results from Jupiter are encouraging," said Nikolas Matysek, CEO of Snowline. "Discovering mineralized intervals in multiple holes across hundreds of metres is a sign of the significant potential at Jupiter. We are pleased that Snowline's first drill programme has identified a potential source for the mineralized float found at surface and look forward to complete assay results." Full assay results from these mineralized intervals are expected by early to mid-August this year, the company said. Phase I drilling at Jupiter has been complemented by surface work, including drone surveying, local and regional geological mapping, infill soil sampling and trenching. Drilling has now moved to the next target, around 650m southeast along strike of the same structural trend, the company added. Elsewhere, soil sampling, structural mapping, prospecting and high-resolution drone surveying continue at the company's Rogue project's Valley Zone, ahead of Phase I drilling. Historical work over a decade ago at Valley discovered a reduced-intrusion related gold system, characterized by gold-bearing sheeted quartz veining within and around a newly discovered intrusion and grab samples of sulphide vein material assayed from 0.5 g/t gold to 152 g/t gold. Snowline boasts one of Yukon’s largest mineral portfolios at more than 90,000 hectares, with more than 72,000 hectares in the famed Selwyn Basin that is home to both Einarson and Rogue Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com