In the Room with the CEO of Otter Products, LLC and Blue Ocean Enterprises (podcast)

With a background in taxation law, Jim Parke didn't expect to become a CEO. But as a leader, he has used his position to create a culture of service, positivity and giving back to his community. In this podcast episode of In the Room, Canvas Credit Union President and CEO Todd Marksberry talks with Parke about his inspiring path from lawyer to CEO, his unique approach to leadership and how Otter Products and Blue Ocean employ the concept of innovation on a daily basis. “People will follow you…