The Weeknd invests in Chicago startup Songfinch

Some of the biggest names in the music industry are backing a Chicago startup that lets you buy personalized songs from musicians. Songfinch announced Wednesday that it raised a $2 million seed round from singer The Weeknd, Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman, The Weeknd's manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, School of Rock CEO Rob Price, Recycled Paper Greetings co-founder Michael Keiser and David Kalt, the founder of Reverb. The big-name backers join Songfinch as it works to become the "Cameo of…