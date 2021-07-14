Apple, Jefferies rise; Bank of America, Lennox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:



Bank of America Corp., down $1 to $38.36.



The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.



American Airlines Group Inc., up 60 cents to $20.62.



The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update.



Compass Minerals International Inc., up $7.97 to $68.43.



The minerals producer announced that it found a solid source of lithium at its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation site.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.72 to $33.64.



Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will purchase up to a 4.9% stake in the investment banking and capital markets company.



Lennox International Inc. down $25.76 to $310.41.



The heating, ventilation and air conditioning products company said CEO Todd Bluedorn will resign next year.



Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.52.



Oil prices edged lower and weighed on energy company stocks.



Infosys Ltd., up 34 cents to $21.39.



The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal first-quarter profits and encouraging revenue.



Apple Inc., up $3.51 to $149.15.



The technology company is reportedly looking to increase production of its iPhone next year.