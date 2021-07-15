Golden Tag Resources reports encouraging drill results from Fernandez zone at San Diego project, Mexico

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) has posted encouraging drill results from one hole at its wholly-owned San Diego project in Mexico, underscoring the potential of the Fernandez zone. The diamond hole was targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization and, significantly, hit six zones of sulfide skarn mineralization above the Fernandez Zone resource envelope. READ: Golden Tag Resources reveals high-grade silver results from its San Diego project in Mexico Highlight results included 306.09 grams per ton (g/t) of silver-equivalent over a 6.55 metres (m) length, starting from a depth of 150.42m and another grading 257.67 g/t silver-equivalent over 16.34, starting from a depth of 269.5m. The hole crossed into the Fernandez Zone at a depth of 483.13m and ended in mineralization at 674.70m returning 111 g/t silver-equivalent over an impressive length of 191.57m. There are no further drill holes to the west of this intercept and thus the Fernandez Zone remains open, noted Golden Tag. "The discovery of high-grade skarn mineralization over sizable widths, commencing only 150 metres from surface, is an important advancement in the project," said Greg McKenzie, the CEO of the company. "These newly discovered high grade mineralized zones reside only 185 m above the Fernandez Zone and could potentially be accessed through conceptual shared development. "Most importantly, we are very pleased to have drilled a step out hole to the west within the Fernandez Zone, intersecting 111 g/t AgEq over 191.57 metres, which resulted in a 34% increase in grade over the nearest intercept in hole 48. The western side of Fernandez appears to host higher grades and has become a key exploration target.” Toronto-based Golden Tag Resources holds, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR), in the San Diego Project, in Durango state, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and sits the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com