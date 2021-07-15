Five Things for Thursday, including a Covid increase and a growing cider maker

Good morning. Here are today's Five Things. The new downtown skyscraper the will house Portland's Ritz-Carlton hotel will be a dramatic addition to the city's skyline. But it appears to be having trouble inspiring investors to put down money on the project. According to public filings, calls for investors seeking $170 million have fallen short. Cases are Covid-19 are on the rise nationally and in Oregon, too, according to the latest weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, which found…