S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year. "By combining Newfront's technology platform and data analytics capabilities with ABD's world-class insurance professionals, we…