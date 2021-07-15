Report: A fifth of Portland-area homes purchased with cash in 2021

All-cash buys have been a significant share of home purchases in the Portland area this year, according to a Redfin report released on Thursday. The report noted 19.6% of homes sold in the Portland metro through April this year were bought with all cash. Despite the high percentage, Portland ranked below the national mark of 30%, up from 25.3% during all of 2020. “It can be difficult to compete with an all-cash offer, but prospective buyers should keep in mind that these bids don’t always…